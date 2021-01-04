Moore caught five of 11 targets for 101 yards during Sunday's 33-7 loss to the Saints.

Moore, who was targeted early and often with his team playing from behind, finished with his fourth 100-yard game of the season. In the process, he surpassed his career high in receiving yardage set last season and has now flirted with 1,200 yards in each of the last two campaigns. This steady production has come despite many changes to the Panthers' offense, indicating that the third-year man's skillset is an enduring one. Moore will look to take another step forward next season for what should be a potent unit if Christian McCaffrey can turn in a full year's worth of production.