Moore played in the Panthers' final preseason game against Buffalo on Friday, but he did not record any stats.
Moore didn't have any involvement in the offense, but most importantly, he was cleared of a shoulder issue that had been lingering since Aug. 13. Barring a setback, Moore will be in line to serve as Baker Mayfield's top target in a Week 1 matchup against the Browns.
