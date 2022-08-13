Coach Matt Rhule said after Saturday's preseason win at Washington that Moore didn't play due to shoulder soreness, Schuyler Callihan of SI.com reports.

Neither of the Panthers' top two skill-position players (also, Christian McCaffrey) didn't suit up for their exhibition opener, but the reason for Moore's absence was health-related instead of a healthy scratch. Moore's next chance to mix into game action arrives Friday at New England, but whether or not he takes the field remains to be seen. In the end, he should make an appearance in the preseason to continue working with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, the two candidates to start at quarterback for Carolina in Week 1.