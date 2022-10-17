Moore caught three of seven targets for only seven yards in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Rams.

No Carolina skill player other than Christian McCaffrey made much of an impact, as the team was beset by further quarterback issues when P.J. Walker (neck) had to be replaced by Jacob Eason. With the team now 1-5 and seemingly in full tank mode, Moore's best chance of turning around his season might need to come via a trade. If not, the fifth-year wideout will head toward a Week 7 clash with the Buccaneers not sure whether Eason, Walker or Baker Mayfield (ankle) will be the one throwing him the ball.