Moore secured three of five targets for 24 yards in the Panthers' 13-3 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.
Moore's disappointing day extended an unfavorable streak of sub-30-yard games to three. The veteran spiked in Week 7 and Week 8 with a 13-221-2 line over that span, but his lackluster production since with both PJ Walker (ankle) and Baker Mayfield makes him difficult to trust in a tough matchup against the Broncos in Week 12.
