Coach Matt Rhule said Moore (ankle) will play in Saturday's game against the Packers, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Moore sprained his ankle right before a Week 13 bye, then landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list when the Panthers returned to action. After sitting out Week 14, he was removed from the COVID list Wednesday, returning to practice as a limited participant. The Panthers have Moore listed as 'non-injury' rather than 'ankle' on their practice report, so he should be ready for his usual workload this weekend.