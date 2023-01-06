Foreman was added to the practice report Friday as a limited participant with a knee injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against New Orleans.

An end-of-week addition to the injury report puts Foreman's availability into question for the season finale. If he's deemed inactive ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, Carolina will rely on Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear out of the backfield. Coach Steve Wilks said Friday that he expects Foreman to be a game-time decision, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.