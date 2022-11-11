Foreman rushed 31 times for 130 yards and a touchdown and failed to bring in his only target during the Panthers' 25-15 win over the Falcons on Thursday night.

Foreman remained in a workhorse role despite the return of Chuba Hubbard from his ankle injury. The veteran's carry and yardage tallies were career highs, and he made his fourth visit to the end zone with a 12-yard rush late in the third quarter. Given his ample success with expanded opportunities this season -- Foreman has 100-yard efforts in all three games during which he's logged double-digit carries -- he should remain the unquestioned leader of the backfield during a Week 11 home matchup against the Ravens a week from Sunday.