Foreman (knee) is listed as active Sunday at New Orleans, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Foreman didn't make an appearance on Carolina's injury report until Friday due to a knee issue, which resulted in a cap on his reps and a listing of questionable for Week 18 action. In the end, though, the health concern won't keep him from suiting up Sunday. If he's able to handle his normal workload, Foreman should be in line for the 18.4 touches per game that he's averaged over the 10 contests since Christian McCaffrey was dealt to the 49ers after Week 6.