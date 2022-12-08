Foreman (foot) was in attendance for Thursday's practice and was sporting full pads during the portion of the session that was open to the media, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

After being listed as a non-participant in the Panthers' first official session Wednesday following the team's Week 13 bye, Foreman looks poised to go down as a limited or full participant when Carolina releases its second Week 14 injury report later Thursday. For his part, Foreman told Person on Wednesday that he's 95 percent certain he'll be able to play Sunday against the Seahawks. With that in mind, fantasy managers shouldn't worry too much about Foreman's availability this weekend, even if he goes down as a limited participant at Thursday's practice.