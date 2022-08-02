Foreman appeared to suffer a foot or ankle injury at Tuesday's practice and rode a bike on the side after exiting the session, Augusta Stone of panthers.com reports.

It's a good sign Foreman stayed on the sideline and was able to move around under his own power, perhaps hinting at a bruise or minor sprain. He and Chuba Hubbard are competing for backup roles behind do-it-all back Christian McCaffrey, who made 10 appearances total the past two seasons after starting his career with three straight 16-game campaigns.