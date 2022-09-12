Foreman rushed two times for five yards in Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Browns.
Foreman barely saw the field in his first game as a Panther, featuring for seven snaps. On the bright side, he played more than teammate Chuba Hubbard, who logged three plays. Based on Sunday, though, both players seem destined for small roles as long as star Christian McCaffrey is healthy.
