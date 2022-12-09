Foreman (foot) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Seattle.

Coming out of the Panthers' Week 13 bye, Foreman didn't practice Wednesday due to the foot issue, but he returned to the field Thursday as a limited participant before closing the week with an uncapped session. Foreman thus looks poised to return to his usual duties as the Panthers' lead option on the ground, with Chuba Hubbard on hand behind him for complementary work out of the backfield. Foreman draws a favorable Week 14 matchup against a Seattle defense that ranks 31st in the NFL with 155.3 rushing yards allowed per game.