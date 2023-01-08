Foreman rushed 12 times for 68 yards prior to being ejected early in the third quarter of Sunday's 10-7 win over the Saints.

Foreman and Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport were both disqualified after exchanging punches following a play with nearly 12 minutes remaining in the third quarter. Thanks to a long run of 21 yards, it had been a productive day for Foreman, who elevated his performance this season after Carolina traded fellow tailback Christian McCaffrey in October. In 17 games, including eight starts, Foreman rushed 203 times for 914 yards (4.5 per carry) and five touchdowns. Although he hardly contributed in the passing game, catching just five of nine targets for 26 yards, Foreman will now become an unrestricted free agent coming off his best campaign as a pro. At 26 years old, it'll be interesting to see whether the Panthers seek to re-sign Foreman to once again work alongside Chuba Hubbard, or whether the 235-pound tailback finds a prominent role elsewhere.