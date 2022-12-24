Foreman rushed 21 times for 165 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers' 37-23 win over the Lions on Saturday.

Foreman and backfield mate Chuba Hubbard consistently gashed a Lions run defense that had been one of the best in the league in recent weeks. Foreman's yardage tally was a career-high figure, and it marked his fifth time eclipsing the 100-yard mark for the season. The bruising back has proven himself an excellent big-bodied complement to the fleeter Hubbard, and he'll aim to play a critical role once more in a Week 17 divisional road showdown against the Buccaneers that could decide the NFC South crown.