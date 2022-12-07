Foreman (foot/ribs) is not present at the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Foreman suffered a foot injury during Week 12's win over the Broncos, and it appears that he's still nursing the issue coming out of Carolina's bye. Person reports that Foreman said Monday he's also dealing with a rib injury, but that he expects to take the field Sunday versus Seattle. In his last six appearances Foreman has logged four 100-yard rushing performances, though in each of the other two contests he failed to eclipse 25 yards on the ground.