Foreman rushed once for two yards in Sunday's 26-16 loss to the Cardinals.
Foreman and fellow backup Chuba Hubbard combined for just seven offensive snaps Sunday, leaving little value behind Christian McCaffrey despite the star tailback nursing a thigh injury in the buildup to Week 4.
