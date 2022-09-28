Foreman failed to record a single rush in Sunday's 22-14 win over the Saints.
Foreman was clearly not a part of the game plan Sunday, as he played just four of the Panthers' 61 offensive snaps. As usual, Christian McCaffrey played the majority of snaps at running back, with Chuba Hubbard recording only three rushing attempts in the contest on only seven snaps. It's possible that the 26-year-old may have lost his place as McCaffrey's top backup, but both his and Hubbard's snap shares were too similar to jump to any definitive conclusions. With that said, neither Foreman nor Hubbard retain much fantasy value barring an injury to McCaffrey. The Panthers are set to host the Cardinals in Week 4, and Foreman remains far off the fantasy radar.