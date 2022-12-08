Foreman (foot) was limited at practice Thursday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
In the wake of Carolina's Week 13 bye, Foreman was held out of drills Wednesday as he tends to a rib injury. He took a step in the right direction with his upgrade in participation Thursday, and Friday's practice report will reveal whether or not he exits the week with a designation for Sunday's game at Seattle. If Foreman ends up limited or out this weekend, Chuba Hubbard would be the biggest beneficiary out of the Panthers backfield.
