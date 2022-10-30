Foreman rushed 26 times for 118 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 37-34 overtime loss to Atlanta. He didn't catch his only target and ran in a two-point conversion.

Foreman was the focal point of Carolina's offense with fellow running back Chuba Hubbard (ankle) ruled out. With the PJ Walker-led passing game struggling in the first half, a two-yard Foreman touchdown gave the Panthers a 10-7 lead in the second quarter, and he went into halftime with 73 rushing yards on 13 carries. Foreman kept it going in the second half, producing a one-yard touchdown followed by a two-point conversion to tie the game at 21 early in the fourth quarter before tying the game at 28 by finding the end zone from 12 yards out. Even if Hubbard's cleared to play in Week 9 against the Bengals, Foreman has likely earned himself the lead role moving forward.