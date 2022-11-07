Foreman recorded seven rushes for 23 yards in Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Bengals. He added two receptions for -2 yards.

Foreman had little chance to impact the game, as the Panthers couldn't maintain any type of offensive production and also fell behind by 35 points by halftime. As a result, even in the absence of Chuba Hubbard (ankle), Foreman was a non-factor. He could be in a position to bounce back in Thursday's Week 10 matchup against the Falcons -- particularly if Hubbard remains sidelined.