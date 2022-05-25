Carolina is hoping Foreman can provide a bigger, more physical complement to Christian McCaffrey and Chuba Hubbard in the backfield in 2022, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Foreman was brought aboard this offseason after filling in admirably for the injured Derrick Henry with the Titans in 2021. In nine games, he rushed 133 times for 566 yards (4.3 per carry) and three touchdowns, and he caught nine of 11 targets for 123 more yards. Although Hubbard proved to be a serviceable replacement while McCaffrey missed 10 games last season, he doesn't pack the punch that the 6-foot-1, 236-pound Foreman does. When healthy, McCaffrey should be the focus of Carolina's offense, but given his different skill set, Foreman could carve out a decent-sized complementary role and prove useful in short-yardage situations.