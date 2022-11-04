Foreman is in line to lead the Panthers backfield Sunday at Cincinnati with Chuba Hubbard (ankle) missing a second game in a row.

With Christian McCaffrey out of the picture the last two contests, Foreman has helped pick up the slack on the ground, which has been aided by Hubbard missing a good portion of Week 7 and all of Week 8. During that stretch, Foreman has racked up 41 carries for 236 yards and three touchdowns to go with two catches (on three targets) for 27 yards. While he'll continue to get the bulk of the RB touches this weekend, Foreman may yield the occasional rep to Raheem Blackshear and potentially practice squad member Spencer Brown.