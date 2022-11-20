Foreman rushed 11 times for 24 yards and failed to bring in his only target in the Panthers' 13-3 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Foreman's chances of another breakout effort were slim coming in considering the Ravens' elite run defense, and an unproductive afternoon did indeed come to pass for the veteran back. Despite the quiet afternoon, Foreman still served in the clear lead role over backfield mate Chuba Hubbard, but both players will have another difficult matchup against a tough Broncos defense in a Week 12 home matchup.