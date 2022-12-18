Foreman rushed 10 times for nine yards in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Steelers.
Foreman and the Panthers' running game were bottled up completely, as the team managed just 21 yards on its 16 total attempts. Although Foreman also fumbled once, teammate Stephen Sullivan fortunately recovered his miscue. Without any involvement in the passing game, it overall was a dud performance from Foreman in Sunday's defeat.
