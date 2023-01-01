Foreman rushed 13 times for 35 yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game in the Panthers' 30-24 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

On the heels of a career-best 165-yard rushing effort against the Lions in Week 16, Foreman plummeted back down to earth against a Buccaneers run defense that put together one of its better performances of the season. Foreman's lackluster production was naturally very ill-timed from a fantasy perspective, but he'll have a chance to atone for those holding him in leagues still active in Week 18 when the Panthers close out the season on the road against the Saints.