Foreman carried the ball three times for six yards in Friday's preseason win over the Bills. He also added two receptions for 10 yards and a touchdown.

Foreman followed Chuba Hubbard into the game, but two of his three carries came at the goal line. Foreman also punched in one of the team's two touchdowns with a two-yard reception midway through the first quarter. The battle between Hubbard and Foreman for the backup running job in Carolina is worth monitoring early in the season -- particularly given Christian McCaffrey's recent injury history.