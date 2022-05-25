Foreman is hoped to provide a bigger, more physical complement to Christian McCaffrey and Chuba Hubbard in the Panthers backfield, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Foreman was brought aboard this offseason after filling in admirably for the injured Derrick Henry with the Titans last year. In nine games, he rushed 133 times for 566 yards (4.3 per carry) and three touchdowns, and caught 9 of 11 targets for 123 more yards. Although Hubbard proved a serviceable rookie replacement while McCaffrey missed 10 games last season, he doesn't pack the punch the 6-1, 236-pound Foreman does. When healthy, McCaffrey should be the focus of Carolina's offense, but given his different skill set, Foreman could carve out a decent complementary role and prove useful in short-yardage situations.