Foreman will serve as the Panthers' No. 2 running back Sunday against the Buccaneers with Chuba Hubbard listed as the starter, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

In the wake of the Christian McCaffrey trade to the 49ers, there was a belief Foreman could be the primary early down option out of Carolina's backfield, but Hubbard instead will get the first chance to serve as McCaffrey's replacement. Foreman should mix into the offense in some capacity, but he's managed just 3.1 YPC on his 12 rushes this season and has only been targeted 22 times in 32 career contests, so he may be limited to situational work moving forward.