Poe (knee) won't return to Sunday's game against the Saints, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Poe suffered the injury in the second quarter and remained on the ground in serious pain before he was helped off the field by trainers. It's likely the team will have an update regarding Poe's status in the coming days. In his stead, Kyle Love is the primary candidate to see an increase in snaps along the defensive line.