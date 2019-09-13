Play

Poe recorded three total tackles and a sack in Thursday's 20-14 loss to Tampa Bay.

Poe was on the field for 35 of 65 possible defensive plays (54 percent). Through two games in the 2019 campaign, the 2012 first-round pick has six total tackles and one sack. It would appear that Carolina is rotating Poe with Kyle Love at nose tackle this season -- Love has 54 total defensive snaps this season compared to Poe's 70 -- which may help Poe enjoy another full, fairly healthy season but it may also limit his production and value in IDP leagues.

