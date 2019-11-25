Play

Poe is set to undergo surgery to address his torn quadriceps Tuesday, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

The fears regarding Poe's injury have been confirmed with him scheduled to go under the knife. The 29-year-old should miss the rest of the 2019 season and will move to injured reserve in the near future. Kyle Love is in line to take over at nose tackle for the Panthers.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories