Play

The Panthers placed Poe (quadriceps) on injured reserve Wednesday, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Poe suffered a torn quadriceps during Sunday's loss to the Saints. The 29-year-old underwent surgery to address the injury Tuesday, and he'll miss the remainder of the 2019 season. Expect Kyle Love to take over at nose tackle for Carolina going forward.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories