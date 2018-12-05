Poe recorded three tackles and a sack in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Buccaneers.

Despite playing just 54 percent of the team's defensive snaps, Poe was able to bring down Jameis Winston for his first sack of the season. The 28-year-old only has 15 tackles on the season, making him a non-factor in IDP leagues.

