Panthers' Dontari Poe: Signing with Carolina
Poe intends to sign a three-year contract with the Panthers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Poe signed a one-year deal with Atlanta last year and went on to record 39 tackles, including 2.5 sacks on the year. With Star Lotulelei leaving Carolina for Buffalo, Poe will figure to take his spot as the teams top defensive tackle going forward.
