Poe (knee) was spotted on crutches following Sunday's loss to the Saints, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Poe suffered a tough injury Sunday, as he was on the ground riving in pain in the second quarter, and didn't return. The fact that he's sporting crutches suggests that he's dealing with a significant injury. Expect the team to update Poe's status as Week 13 approaches.

