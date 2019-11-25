Play

Poe is feared to have suffered a torn quadriceps during Sunday's loss to the Saints, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Poe is scheduled to undergo an MRI to confirm the severity of his injury, but if he's indeed sustained a torn quadriceps he can be expected to miss the remainder of the season. Kyle Love figures to take over at nose tackle if Poe is indeed forced to miss significant time.

