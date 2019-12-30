Poe relayed that his quadriceps surgery was successful and he's on track for a full recovery, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Poe missed the final five games of the season, but it doesn't appear his 2020 status is in jeopardy. The 29-year-old had a solid year, as he recorded 22 tackles and four sacks over 11 contests. Poe has one year remaining on his contract at a cap hit of $13.33 million.