Poe made a pair of tackles (one solo) and collected a sack in Sunday's 29-3 loss to the Falcons.

Poe needs just three more sacks over the season's final six games to set a new career-high. Through 10 games, the 29-year-old nose tackle has amassed 21 tackles, including four sacks. Poe's value in IDP formats is, at best, pedestrian.