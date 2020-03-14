The Panthers are expected to decline Poe's $9.8 million team option for the 2020 season, Jourdan Rodrigue and Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Prior to missing the final five games of 2019 due to a quad injury, Poe played at least 50 percent of the defensive snaps in seven of 11 appearances, accounting for 22 tackles and four sacks. He underwent surgery in the meantime, but considering the cap hit and his age (30 in August), the Panthers are inclined to move on. He'll officially be able to sign elsewhere as of Wednesday, assuming free agency starts as planned.