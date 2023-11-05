Jackson (quadriceps) is active for Sunday's game against the Colts, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Jackson practiced all week before appearing on the injury report after Friday's session. The starting left cornerback has 20 tackles and a forced fumble in six games this season.
