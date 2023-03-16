Jackson (Achilles) restructured his contract with the Panthers on Thursday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Jackson suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in November, and although he could be ready for the start of the season, he'll do so with a reworked contract. The cap savings this will create for Carolina is not yet clear, but Jackson was set for a $13.5 million cap hit in 2023, and part of the restructured deal will result in him getting a $4 million roster bonus, David Newton of ESPN.com reports. When healthy, Jackson should be one of the team's starting corners opposite Jaycee Horn.