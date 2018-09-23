Jackson (groin) is listed as active Week 3 against Cincinnati.

Jackson only logged one limited practice this week, but the team saw enough in pregame warmups to allow the rookie to suit up for the home matchup. Opposing quarterbacks have been targeting Jackson through the first two games, and that's been beneficial for his counting stats. The second-round pick out of LSU already has 12 combined tackles, an interception and a forced fumble on the season.

