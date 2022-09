Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said Monday that Jackson, who missed time during Sunday's win over the Saints with a neck issue, should be good to go heading into Week 3, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Jackson saw a season-low 26 snaps Sunday due to the neck issue, but it didn't knock him out of the game completely. Rhule's comments are certainly encouraging, but Jackson's participation at practice will likely give a better indication of his status heading into Week 3.