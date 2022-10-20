Jackson (ankle) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Jackson exited and did not return after suffering an ankle injury during Carolina's Week 6 loss to the Rams, leaving him sidelined in practice Wednesday. However, 27-year-old took a step forward Thursday and should have a chance to play this Sunday versus Tampa Bay. Jackson has recorded 18 tackles and an interception so far this season, and he played a season-high 97 percent of the Panthers' defensive snaps in Week 5. The starting cornerback could again see heavy usage if Jaycee Horn (ribs) and/or CJ Henderson (concussion) are ultimately ruled out against the Buccaneers.