Panthers' Donte Jackson: Back in action
Jackson (neck) returned to Sunday's game against the Saints, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
Jackson exited Sunday's contest against New Orleans with an apparent neck issue, but he has since returned to the game, along with fellow cornerback CJ Henderson.
