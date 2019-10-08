Panthers' Donte Jackson: Back to work Tuesday
Jackson (groin) returned to practice Tuesday and is hoping to suit up for Sunday's contest against Tampa Bay, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
It's unclear to what capacity Jackson practiced, but the fact that he practiced in any capacity after not being able to practice since Sep. 25 bodes well for his Week 6 status. In the first three games of the season, the 23-year-old played every defensive snap and recorded 14 total tackles, three pass breakups and two interceptions.
More News
-
Panthers' Donte Jackson: Out for Sunday's contest•
-
Panthers' Donte Jackson: No practice Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Donte Jackson: Ruled out Week 4•
-
Panthers' Donte Jackson: Officially listed as questionable•
-
Panthers' Donte Jackson: No practice Thursday•
-
Panthers' Donte Jackson: Limited in practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 6 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Week 6 TE Preview: Replacing Engram
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 6 at tight end, including how...
-
Best Week 6 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Buy the breakouts
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6 including...
-
Time to panic?
The Fantasy team rates how worried they are about Odell Beckham, Mike Evans, Joe Mixon, Aaron...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 5 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 5.