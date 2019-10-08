Jackson (groin) returned to practice Tuesday and is hoping to suit up for Sunday's contest against Tampa Bay, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

It's unclear to what capacity Jackson practiced, but the fact that he practiced in any capacity after not being able to practice since Sep. 25 bodes well for his Week 6 status. In the first three games of the season, the 23-year-old played every defensive snap and recorded 14 total tackles, three pass breakups and two interceptions.