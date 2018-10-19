Panthers' Donte Jackson: Clear of injury designation
Jackson (groin) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Eagles, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.
Jackson began the week as a limited practice participant but put in a full session Friday to avoid the questionable tag. The rookie cornerback should take up his usual starting role at cornerback for the Panthers.
More News
-
Panthers' Donte Jackson: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Donte Jackson: Collects seven solo tackles•
-
Panthers' Donte Jackson: Avoids inactive list•
-
Panthers' Donte Jackson: Questionable for Week 4•
-
Panthers' Donte Jackson: Nursing soft tissue injury•
-
Panthers' Donte Jackson: Not practicing Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Latest news: Cook looking doubtful again
Dalvin Cook's recovery from a hamstring injury may have taken another turn for the worse Thursday....
-
Week 7 Fantasy Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 7, including some old guys...
-
Fantasy Football Week 7 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, and Risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the NFL schedule to give you players to start, players...
-
Week 7 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...