Jackson (ankle) is active for Sunday's clash against the Buccaneers.
Jackson aggravated an ankle injury last Sunday against the Rams, but he was able to practice in full Friday and will be able to take the field against Tampa Bay in Week 7. The veteran linebacker has tallied 18 tackles this season and also returned an interception for a touchdown before exiting last week against Los Angeles.
