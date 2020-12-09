Jackson (toe) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, but coach Matt Rhule said that he expects Jackson to play Sunday against Denver, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Jackson has missed the last two games with his toe injury, but his coach is optimistic that the cornerback will return in time to bolster Carolina's secondary for a favorable matchup with a Denver offense that has thrown a league-high 21 interceptions this season. The 2018 second-round pick has recorded at least three interceptions in each of his first three NFL seasons, including this one.